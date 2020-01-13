Delhi BJP Core Group meets at Amit Shah's residence to discuss candidates for Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): A meeting of Delhi BJP's Core Group is underway at party president Amit Shah's residence here to discuss candidates for the coming Assembly elections.

The Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on January 6 in the national capital immediately after the election dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Suni Arora. (ANI)

