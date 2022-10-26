Delhi BJP to campaign for municipal polls with slogan "Sewa hi vichar, nahi khokhale prachar"

By Toshi Mandola

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will campaign for the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation election with 'Sewa hi vichar, nahi khokhale prachar' slogan, the party source told ANI.

A meeting presided over by state in-charge Vijayant Jai Panda was held at the BJP office in Delhi regarding the MCD election where the party decided to constitute 21 election management committees for the preparations for the upcoming election.

Many other committees have been constituted including Manifesto Committee, Suggestion Committee, Video Van Committee, Advertisement Committee, Social Media Committee, Griha Sampark Abhiyan Committee. For better coordination between all these committees, a nodal committee was constituted. BJP leader Ashish Sood will be its convener, the source further said.

Many BJP leaders including state president Adesh Gupta were also present.



Delhi State President Adesh Gupta said, "Today's meeting was very special. We have constituted 21 election committees. Such as the election campaign committee, suggestion committee etc. In the campaign, the BJP workers will also meet people of different dialects who live in the National Capital and will make aware of the party's ideologies. Although there was no discussion about the distribution of the ticket in the meeting, the party will give tickets to the people who are continuously working for the people of Delhi."

Notably, the total number of civic body polls' wards in the national capital reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home on Tuesday pertaining to the redrawing of wards of the Delhi civic body- Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

After the 'delimitation' of MCD wards by the central government, the total number of wards in the MCD will amount to 250 of which 42 are decided to be reserved.

The 800-page notification issued by the Union Home Ministry shared detailed information about all the 250 wards that came in the new form after delimitation. "The final order of delimitation has been issued after amendment on the suggestions and objections of the common people and political parties", the official letter stated.

Now after the final delimitation order is issued, elections are expected soon. It is to be noted that before the amalgamation of corporations, there were a total of 272 wards comprising the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation. North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation had 104 wards each, while East Delhi Municipal Corporation had 64 wards. But after the delimitation, now the number of wards has been reduced to 250.

Notably, AAP Delhi raised concerns that there is no equal distribution of population in the delimitation of wards. Aam Aadmi Party leaders had also lodged their objection by meeting the state election officials.

It is worth mentioning that the draft of the delimitation was prepared on September 12 itself and till October 3 it was being reviewed.


