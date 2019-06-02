BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari addressing party workers in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Delhi BJP unit organises felicitation ceremony for party workers

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 21:24 IST

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Delhi BJP unit on Saturday organised a felicitation ceremony for the party workers after the party swept all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital in the recently concluded elections.
Felicitating the workers on this occasion, BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said," Due to our workers, we have a government which started taking decisions from the first day itself. Modi government has not only increased scholarships for children but also made provision for the pension to the farmers."
Targeting the AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal, Tiwari said, "In the same way we have to dislodge the anarchist Kejriwal government. There is BJP at the centre and if we form BJP government in Delhi then all the works will be done smoothly."
Terming the BJP workers as the backbone of the party, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijendra Gupta said, "Kejriwal's government has not fulfilled a single promise and voters don't need his government in Delhi anymore."
Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party MP Hansraj Hans said, "On one hand, there are people working with for the nation and on the other, there are people like Kejriwal who support the people trying to split the country."
The time has come to free Delhi from the anarchism of Kejriwal government and work with full energy in our areas, said Hans. (ANI)

