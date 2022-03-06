Delhi: BJP's Priya Chaudhary, Cong's Pawan Sharma join AAP

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday welcomed two new members from the Opposition to AAP, including BJP leader Priya Chaudhary and Congress leader Pawan Sharma.

Welcoming them into the party fold, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said that many people are joining AAP after being influenced by the work done by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi today, Durgesh Pathak said, "Arvind Kejriwal has presented a model of work in every area in Delhi. Many people are joining the Aam Aadmi Party under the influence of his work. Today, Priya Chaudhary is joining the Aam Aadmi Party."

He informed that Priya Chaudhary won the Student Union Elections of Delhi University in 2011-12, was its Vice President. She was also the National Media Panelist of BJP and Secretary of BJP's Mahila Morcha in the national capital.

"Pawan Sharma is also joining the Aam Aadmi Party, who is the leader of Congress from Ghonda Assembly of Delhi," he added.



After joining AAP, Priya Chaudhary expressed her gratitude for welcoming her into the party and said that there is "no respect" for workers in the BJP.



"I want to thank Aam Aadmi Party that today I have been given a place in the party. We want to do a lot of work, but fell prey to petty politics somewhere, the same thing was happening in BJP. There is no respect for workers in Delhi BJP today. By joining AAP, I can be a part of a big change, instead of wasting my energy, I will take it in the right direction," she added.

Meanwhile, Pawan Sharma said that he is impressed by the speedy development of Delhi by AAP.



"Today, I am joining the party after being impressed by the speedy development work done by AAP in Delhi. I want to work for the people by joining its campaign to end corruption. We will eliminate corruption from MCD and make AAP government there too," he added. (ANI)

