Delhi CEO issues notice to AAP, BJP for violating Model Code of Conduct

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Delhi's Chief Electoral Office (CEO) on Monday issued notices to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and not abiding by the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The Delhi CEO has issued two notices against the AAP and one against the Delhi unit of the BJP.

AAP was issued the notice for allegedly making a video of Delhi unit BJP president Manoj Tiwari.

A video mash-up was tweeted from AAP's official tweeter handle which shows Manoj Tiwari dancing to the tune of AAP's campaign song 'Lage Raho Kejriwal'. The tweet captioned "#LageRahoKejriwal song is so good even sir Manoj Tiwari is dancing on it."

The second notice against the AAP is for a campaign video showing children singing and dancing despite the instruction of ECI and NCPCR.

The notice issued to Delhi BJP was based on a complaint filed by the AAP for making an unsubstantiated allegation against the city's ruling party on the Twitter account.

The Delhi Assembly election is scheduled to be held on February 8 in a single phase. The counting will be done on February 11.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on January 6 immediately after the election dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Suni Arora. (ANI)

