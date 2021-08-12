Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Kejriwal, Sisodia lying in this matter, alleges BJP leader Shazia Ilmi

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): BJP leader Shazia Ilmi on Thursday claimed that Delhi's Chief Secretary was allegedly assaulted at Arvind Kejriwal's official residence and asked what action the Chief Minister would take in this matter.

Ilmi further accused AAP leaders of lying in public.

Addressing a press conference today afternoon, the BJP leader said, "For the first time in the history of India, a government officer i.e. Chief Secretary has been assaulted at the CM Kejriwal's official residence by his MLAs! What action will Kejriwal take against the two MLAs Amanatulluh and Jarwal?"

The BJP leader further said, "Why was the Chief Secretary called to the Chief Minister's residence when there was no emergency at 12 at night at the time of the incident? Why were 11 MLAs invited to the residence together? Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not yet given an answer to these things."



Ilmi further slammed the Aam Aadmi Party chief by saying that "the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Chief Minister of Delhi say Satyamev Jayate. But he did not say anything about the charges framed against two of his MLAs. He (Kejriwal) is hesitant to tell this."

This is the first time in the history of the country that MLAs have misbehaved with the Chief Secretary at the residence of a Chief Minister, said Ilmi at the press conference.

"In the order of Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, it is written that VK Jain, who was then advisor to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saw that two Aam Aadmi MLAs were pushing and misbehaving with the Chief Secretary," said Delhi BJP leader.

"The charges that have been framed mean that the Chief Secretary was misbehaved with at the official residence of Arvind Kejriwal. This shows that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have been lying in this matter," said Ilmi.

A Delhi court Wednesday discharged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and nine others in a case of alleged assault on former Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. (ANI)

