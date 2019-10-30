Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with women riders in a DTC bus in Delhi [Photo/ANI]
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with women riders in a DTC bus in Delhi [Photo/ANI]

Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal takes feedback on free bus ride scheme

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday boarded public buses to take direct feedback from the female passengers on his government's free-ride scheme.
While speaking to media in the capital, the Delhi Chief Minister said that this move by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government will make travelling for women hassle-free. "Participation of women in the workforce is 11 per cent. This step will make travelling easier for women."
He also targeted the opposition for criticising the implementation of this scheme saying, "It is sad that opposition is criticising it. All the good work should be appreciated."
On Tuesday, BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday scoffed at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise of the free bus ride for women in state-run buses, calling it an 'election stunt'.
The AAP government on Monday had issued the notification to make travel free for women in all DTC and cluster buses on the basis of issuance of "single journey free travel pass" by bus conductors.
Chief Minister Kejriwal has also stated that over 13,000 marshals have been appointed to ensure the safety of women in the buses plying across the national capital. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:47 IST

IMD issues 'Yellow' alert for Thiruvananthapuram after rainfall

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Rainfall accompanied with strong winds battered Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:45 IST

WB governor expresses pain over killing of labourers in JK,...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday expressed deep pain over the killing of five labourers by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and slammed sympathizers of terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:36 IST

Protests by TSRTC employees intensify in Hyderabad, protesters...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday intensified their indefinite protest here against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government, which entered day 25 today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:35 IST

Haryana Chief Minister Khattar meets PM Modi

New Delhi (India), Oct 30 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:29 IST

Considering proposal to drop everything about Tipu Sultan from...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the government is considering a proposal to remove Tipu Sultan's name from school textbooks.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:04 IST

Chidambaram seeks interim bail on medical ground in INX Media...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday moved Delhi High Court seeking an interim bail till November 4 on medical grounds in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:53 IST

WB: BJP MP orders mobile phone online, finds stones inside package

Malda (West Bengal) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): BJP MP from Malda North, Khagen Murmu alleged that he received stones instead of a mobile phone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:49 IST

WB Guv urges Centre, state govt to provide financial assistance...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Condemning the terror killing of five laborers from Murshidabad in Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday requested the state and Central government to provide assistance to the families of deceased.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:30 IST

Sonali Phogat files case against sister, brother-in-law for...

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): TikTok star Sonali Phogat has filed a case against her sister and brother-in-law for allegedly assaulting and giving her death threats, said a police official on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:18 IST

BJP condemns YSRCP's move to repaint govt buildings with colour...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP unit has objected YSRCP's move to paint all village secretariat buildings across the state with a colour pattern that resembles party's flag colour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:12 IST

NCP leader Praful Patel rules out possibility of giving support...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of giving support to either BJP or Shiv Sena in the state and asserted that a tussle between the two parties over the government formation is just a "show off".

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:05 IST

J-K: Civilian killed, 7 others injured in ceasefire violation by Pak army

Kumkari (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): One civilian was killed while seven others were injured in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Thaligaon village of Kumkari sector along the Line of Control here on Wednesday, army sources said.

Read More
iocl