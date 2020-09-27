Delhi CM calls for stopping spread of dengue

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): To combat the menace of dengue, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday changed the water of the pots in his house following a 10-minute-long inspection that he has planned to carry out every Sunday.



"Taking forward the campaign against dengue, on the fourth Sunday today, after taking out 10 minutes, I have again replaced the stagnant water. This is how we have to stop this disease from spreading and prevent our families and Delhi from dengue," the Chief Minister tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

The first inspection was carried out on September 6, when the Delhi Chief Minister had launched the campaign "10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minutes" to prevent the spread of this vector-borne disease in the capital.

It is to be noted that a helpline has also been launched by the Delhi government for the public if they require assistance with dengue. People can call on 011-22300012 or drop a message on WhatsApp at 8595920530. (ANI)

