Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)
Delhi CM, Deputy CM distribute cheques to beneficiaries of Merit Cum Financial Assistance Scheme

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:10 IST

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday distributed cheques to beneficiaries of the Merit Cum Means Financial Assistance Scheme.
"I am happy to see that Delhi government's scholarship scheme is helping you fulfil your dreams and your parent's dreams," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying in an official statement during the occasion.
This is what we had set out to achieve when we launched this scheme. I wish all of you the best and pray to God for your well-being. I hope you will contribute to your country in the future," he added.
The Chief Minister, speaking after the interaction, told students that he was inspired by their stories of hardship and struggle.
Speaking about the work being done by the government to make education accessible for all, the chief minister said, "In Delhi, we are now in a position today to say that no child in Delhi needs to give up on their education due to lack of resources. Education up to Class 12 is completely free in government schools. Earlier government schools were in bad shape but things have changed drastically. Even middle-class families are transferring their children out of private schools into government schools."
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "This is the first scheme in the country which offers financial assistance to students based solely on their economic background and not on their social background. Financially needy students can avail these scholarships, irrespective of the caste, religion, creed they belong to."
The Deputy Chief Minister said that it is the top priority for Delhi government that even a student with 60 per cent marks in class 12 should get admission into college.
On November 30 2017, the Delhi government had launched the Merit Cum Means Financial Assistance Scheme. Under the scheme, Delhi students with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in a qualifying exam were eligible for scholarships, based on the economic status of their families. (ANI)

