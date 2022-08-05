Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet President Murmu on Friday evening

New Delhi [India] August 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to call on the newly elected President Droupadi Murmu on Friday evening, according to a source.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to call on President Droupadi Murmu today evening," the source said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is on a 4-day visit to the national capital is also set to meet President Droupadi Murmu. Banerjee also reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Friday for a meeting.

Droupadi Murmu is the first Indian tribal women President. Before being elected to the top constitutional office, she also served as the first woman governor of Jharkhand. She served as Jharkhand Governor from 2015 to 2021.

Hailing from a poor tribal family in the village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances. She taught at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur. Born on June 20, 1958, she pursued BA at Ramadevi Women's College, Bhubaneswar.

She started her political career as Rairangpur NAC vice-chairman. Droupadi Murmu was a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Rairangpur between 2000 and 2004. As a minister, she held portfolios of Transport and Commerce, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries. She again served as MLA in the Odisha assembly from 2004 to 2009. (ANI)