Delhi CM only bothered about advertisements, not people: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the latter only talks of working together on paper, but in reality, he is busy doing politics.

Addressing the mediapersons, the cricketer-turned-politician said that even though it has been over a month that the isolation centre at Gandhi Nagar came into being, why was there no tie-up with any hospitals yet, which would have helped COVID patients till now.

"It's been one-and-a-half months since an isolation centre was built in the Gandhi Nagar area. However, there are still no efforts for its tie-up with any hospital yet, which would have helped pandemic patients. At least, he must do whatever he has in his hands and provide permissions, " Gambhir said.

Accusing the Delhi government of only staying focused on advertisements, he asked, "Why the government is focussed on advertisements even now when entire money should be for Delhiites."

"Every channel shows your ad on plasma donation every 15 minutes. The Delhi Government has data. It can call up individually and request to donate plasma," The East Delhi MP observed.

Gambhir also accused the Delhi government of negligence when the National Capital saw incessant rains a couple of days ago, saying, "Just returned from a meeting of the Urban Development Committee where waterlogging in Delhi was discussed. No one from PWD attended. This is the seriousness level of CM Arvind Kejriwal and the agency." (ANI)

