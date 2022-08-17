हिंदी खबर
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo/ANI)
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo/ANI)

Delhi: CM Stalin to meet President Murmu, PM Modi today

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2022 10:26 IST


New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today.
He visited the Tamil Nadu Bhavan in the national capital this morning.
Later in the day, he will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He had arrived in Delhi for his two-day visit on Tuesday. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl