New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today.
He visited the Tamil Nadu Bhavan in the national capital this morning.
Later in the day, he will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He had arrived in Delhi for his two-day visit on Tuesday. (ANI)
Delhi: CM Stalin to meet President Murmu, PM Modi today
ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2022 10:26 IST
New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today.