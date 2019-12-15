Delhi: CMs Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel join Congress stir at Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Congress Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday joined the party's 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

"The picture of the country is clear in front of the people. Congress has always struggled for the people," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath told reporters here.

When asked about BJP going to Election Commission over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "rape in India" remark, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhaghel said: "They should have gone to EC against Modi when he called Delhi 'rape capital'. Why BJP leaders were silent on incidents of rape in Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh?"

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, said that the attention of people should be on issues that matter to them.

"The economy has almost come to standstill. Job losses are at a record high and there is inflation. The government has failed in countermeasures," Pilot said.

Congress party workers from across the country will be participating in this rally, which is being organised to highlight several issues including "sluggish economy, rising unemployment, and farmers' problems."

According to sources, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and other senior leaders will address the rally.

The rally of the Congress party was earlier scheduled to be held on November 30 but was later postponed to December 14 in view of the Winter Session of the Parliament, which concluded on Friday. (ANI)

