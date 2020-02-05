Delhi Cong chief accuses AAP for firing incident at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): After photographs of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar surfaced along with AAP leaders, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, accusing it for being responsible for the firing incident in Shaheen Bagh earlier this month.

Speaking to ANI, Chopra said, "It is clear that they (AAP) had their hand behind the attack in Shaheen Bagh. Who brought Kapil Gujjar? Action should also be taken against the people who made him (Kapil Gujjar) join the party (AAP) -- Atishi and Sanjay Singh who conspired against a particular religion and tried to scare them."

"I bow in front of those women protesting at Shaheen Bagh. They are protesting to defend the Constitution," he said, while terming both BJP and AAP a team.

Chopra made the remarks after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday revealed that Kapil Gujjar, the man detained for opening fire at Shaheen Bagh on February 1 is associated with AAP based on photographs recovered from his phone in which Gurjar and his father are seen along with prominent leaders of the party.

The photos show him and his father Gaje Singh with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh and are allegedly from 2019 on the day when the father-son duo joined the party.

Kapil was detained by police after he fired shots in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are going on for over 50 days. An FIR was registered against him.

Meanwhile, when asked about Congress' face for the chief ministerial candidate in Delhi, Chopra said, "Tell me, whom did we declare our chief minister candidate in Madhya Pradesh, in Rajasthan, and in Chhattisgarh? Elected people choose that who would or who would not become the Chief Minister."

"The truth is that Congress made Delhi a world-class capital, Congress brought in metro connectivity and flyover connectivity in Delhi. Congress built multiple hospitals, schools, colleges and universities in Delhi," he added.

Voting in all 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

