Delhi Cong directs to name 3 probables for Assembly Polls, 1 woman compulsory

New Delhi [India], Jun 12 (ANI): Delhi unit of Congress, which has started prepping up for the February 2020 Assembly polls, has directed its district and block presidents to form a panel of three candidates from every assembly seat which must consist of one woman.

Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit has asked all district and block presidents to submit names of three probables, including a woman, from their respective areas by June 22. This means that out of all names that will come forward, 33 per cent will be women.

The decision was taken during a meeting of leaders, chaired by Dikshit on Tuesday to chalk out the strategy for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

This call can be seen as a step by the Congress party to lure women to vote banks for the assembly polls.

This came after recently Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal tried this trick by announcing ride public rides for women across the metropolitan city.

"Though we want women's participation to increase while giving tickets, 'winning' factor will be important. Dikshit herself is a woman and is committed to the rights of women," Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia said when asked whether the party is planning to field 33 per cent women in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Responding on Kejriwal's recent announcement to provide free public rides to women in Delhi, Lilothia said, "Free metro and bus rides were an election stunt by Kejriwal. Earlier, the Congress government in Delhi had made applicable 50 per cent reservation for women in the municipal corporation."

Meanwhile, expressing happiness over the party's decision, Delhi Mahila Congress chief Sharmistha Mukherjee said, "This is a very great move. Now, 33 per cent of the women will also be a part from the grassroots level. However, who will get a ticket, will be decided on the basis of many aspects."

Congress failed to win any seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, Dikshit will meet Kejriwal on Wednesday to discuss issues related to electricity in the national capital.

Congress has alleged that there has been a hike in the electricity bills after the increase in fixed charges in the last month. Hence, Congress is demanding, the Kejriwal government to forgive people's electricity bill for the next six months. (ANI)