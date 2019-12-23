Delhi: Congress workers celebrate as Opposition alliance inches closer towards victory in Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Buoyed by the Opposition alliance inching closer towards victory in Jharkhand, Congress workers celebrated here at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office by bursting crackers and playing the drums.

Scores of party workers gathered outside the AICC office to celebrate even as the counting of votes is still underway.

According to Election Commission of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading on 24, Congress on 13 and RJD on 5 out of total 81 Assembly constituencies. On the other hand, ruling BJP is leading on 28 while its ally AJSU on just 3 seats.

Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have contested these Assembly elections in an alliance to oust ruling BJP from power.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.

The state went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20. (ANI)

