Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (File Photo)
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (File Photo)

Delhi court adjourns Aircel Maxis case sine die

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday adjourned the Aircel-Maxis case sine die (without assigning a day for a further meeting or hearing).
The case is now adjourned until the application is moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to revive the case.
The matter was listed for arguments on the cognisance of charge-sheet in the case. The ED and CBI had sought an adjournment, asking the matter to be listed for the first week in October.
"Prosecution seeking date after dates. Matter deferred sine die. The prosecution asked to approach the court as and when the investigation is complete and as and when they receive Letters Rogatory (LRs) from various countries," the court observed.
The Delhi special court had on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis cases filed by both the ED and CBI.
CBI judge O P Saini observed that entire evidence related to the commission of the crime by the two accused is documentary in nature and is not liable to be tampered with by both accused.
Both the accused are Members of Parliament and P Chidambaram is also the former finance and home minister of the country. Considering these factors there is no apparent possibility of the accused fleeing from justice, it said.
The special court also said that agencies have also not cited any appreciable reason for such apprehension.
Chidambaram is already in the CBI custody in connection with INX media case in which he got no relief.
His son, Karti Chidambaram, already has bail in the INX media case which was granted to him by the Delhi High Court last year.
Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:56 IST

Alka Lamba says 'good bye' to AAP

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Days after meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Alka Lamba on Friday said that the time has come to say 'good bye' to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:53 IST

Chhattisgarh: FIR registered against Former CM Ajit Jogi in fake...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): An FIR was lodged on last night against former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi for allegedly obtaining a fake caste certificate to avail benefits meant for the scheduled tribes, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:41 IST

MP Cong leader accuses MLA Umang Singhar of working as 'BJP agent'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Manak Agarwal has accused party MLA Umang Singhar of working as a "BJP agent" and trying to malign the image of former state chief minister Digvijay Singh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:40 IST

Bihar: Police arrests man for murdering auto driver

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Bihar police have arrested one man for allegedly killing an auto-rickshaw driver in a road rage incident in Nadraganj of Civil Line area here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:08 IST

MP CM writes to Centre over 'non-compliance' of Sardar Sarovar...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has written to Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over alleged non-compliance of schedule provided by the Narmada Control Authority for filling of Sardar Sarovar Reservoir and has asked him to

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:43 IST

Bengaluru: NIA files charge sheet in fake Indian currency case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that a supplementary charge sheet has been filed against an accused in the Rs 6.34 lakh Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) case here in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:42 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Vidarbha, Odisha

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated places over Vidarbha, Odisha and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:26 IST

BJP-JDU spreading lies, making false promises: Bihar ex-CM Manjhi

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) of spreading lies and making false promises to the people of the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:21 IST

NDB to provide Rs 6,000 crore loan to Andhra Pradesh for social...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): New Development Bank (NDB) will provide a loan of Rs 6,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh for various social infrastructure projects in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 08:41 IST

India's ambitious mission Chandrayaan 2 to touch down on moon...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to make a soft landing on the surface of the moon on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday between 1:30 am to 2:30 am.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 08:05 IST

Telangana: Farmer dies standing in queue for urea, BJP attacks govt

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A 69-year-old farmer died here on Thursday after suffering a heart attack while he was standing in a queue for collecting urea which was being distributed by the agricultural department.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:48 IST

Raipur family distributes free cloth bags to discourage use of plastic

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence day speech in which he urged citizens to eliminate the use of single-use plastic, Bairagi family here is distributing home-made cloth bags, free of cost, to everyone they encounter in the market to dis

Read More
iocl