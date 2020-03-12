Delhi court asks Mandoli jail to file action taken report on Nirbhaya convict's plea

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday asked Mandoli Jail authority to file an action taken report (ATR) on Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta's plea seeking registration of FIR against two police personnel of the jail for allegedly beating him with lathi (stick), danda, fist and blows on the head that allegedly caused a severe head injury.

Metropolitan Magistrate Prayank Nayak on Thursday sought the action taken report from the jail authority by April 8.

The court also clarified that this order will have no bearing on the other matter and hanging will not be stayed because of this.

As per the petition, Pawan was attacked on the head and other parts of the body on July 26, 2019. The advocate told the court that blood was oozing from his head and on his request, he was sent to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

Pawan along with the other three death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case are scheduled to be hanged on March 20. They are currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

