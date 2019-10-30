Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (FIle Photo)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (FIle Photo)

Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal's plea against summons for re-tweeting 'defamatory video'

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A Sessions court here on Wednesday dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's revision plea challenging a magistrate court order summoning him as an accused in a case for retweeting a video allegedly defamatory to the BJP's IT Cell.
Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, while dismissing the revision petition, observed that "the court finds no illegality, in propriety or irregularity in the order".
"The magistrate court order has dealt with all the relevant aspects of the issues involved at the stage of summoning," he said.
Kejriwal, through his legal team, had challenged the magistrate court order issuing summons against him on a criminal complaint filed against him.
The criminal complaint was filed by the founder of social media page 'I Support Narendra Modi' who alleged that the Chief Minister re-tweeted a defamatory video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018.
The court was hearing a complaint by Vikas Sankrityayan, who claimed that "a number of false and defamatory allegations were made" on May 6, 2018, in Rathee's video titled 'BJP IT Cell Part II'.
Sankrityayan said that Kejriwal re-tweeted the video from his Twitter account without checking the authenticity of the video. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in its order had directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on August 7.
"The complainant alleged that the allegations made against him in the video are false, malicious and defamatory and it has lowered the reputation of the complainant in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society. So far, no proof has been tendered on the allegations," read Sankrityayan's complaint.
Kejriwal's legal team argued that even Dhruv Rathee, who posted that video, is not an accused but the complainant had made the Chief Minister as an accused in the complaint.
The court had reserved the order after concluding the arguments of both sides. (ANI)

