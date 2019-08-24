Delhi court grants 2-day transit remand of Mokama MLA to Bihar Police

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday granted two-day transit remand of MLA, Anant Singh to Bihar Police in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 from his residence in Patna.

The Bihar Police had sought four-day remand.

Singh, who surrendered before Delhi's Saket Court on Friday will be produced before Barh court in Patna on August 26.

An AK-47 and 26 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from Singh's Patna residence.

The court also issued direction for airport authority and security personal (CISF) to co-operate with Bihar police during transit. The Bihar police will take him (Anant Singh) by Air.

Singh had allegedly gone absconding after an FIR was lodged against him under the newly amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act. He later surrendered in front of Saket court. (ANI)

