Delhi: CPI leader D Raja slams Shah over NRC statement

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): CPI general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP D Raja on Wednesday slammed Home Minister Amit Shah over his National Register of Citizens (NRC) pitch in West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI in New Delhi, Raja said, "Amit Shah always takes up divisive issues to polarise people. It was obvious from his speech that he is targeting a particular religious community. He was targeting the Muslim community which is why he mentioned about all other religions but not Muslims."

The CPI leader further stated that his political party has made it clear to the Central Government that NRC should not be implemented anywhere except Assam.

"As far as CPI is concerned, we have made it clear and had asked the Centre not to extend NRC anywhere other than Assam," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Tuesday said that the BJP-led Central government will not allow any "infiltrator" to stay in the county while refugees belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian religions will be given citizenship.

Addressing a public awakening programme here on the NRC, Shah had stated that Prime Minister Modi led NDA government will bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill before implementing the NRC. (ANI)

