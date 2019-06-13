Delhi: Donning helmets, bandages, AIIMS docs back protesting WB doctors

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Members of the Resident Doctors' Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday worked wearing helmets and bandages to extend support to protesting doctors in West Bengal.

As a mark of protest, the resident doctors held up placards which read, "We are not terrorists! We are doctors, we save you. #stopviolenceagainstdoctors. AIIMS residents stand with NRSMCH. #savethesavior #saveyourself. We demand a safe workplace."

This comes nearly four days after a junior doctor at Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal was allegedly attacked by the relative of a patient who died on June 10.

The incident has triggered protests from doctors in government hospitals across the country, demanding a safe working environment for medical practitioners.

Meanwhile, the Out Patient Departments (OPD) in Siliguri district hospital and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital remained closed earlier today leaving hundreds of patients in the lurch.

According to hospital authorities, adequate security arrangements have been made in the premises of the hospital.

The doctor who was attacked is reportedly admitted in the intensive care unit after he sustained grievous injuries. (ANI)

