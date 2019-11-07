Delhi: DPCC delegates meet Dr. Manmohan Singh ahead of Kartarpur visit

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The delegates of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Thursday met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ahead of his visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

The delegates handed over garlands and 'kirpan' (a small sword), to Singh and requested him to offer it to Guru Nanak.

"We have given garlands, Kirpan and Chatar to Dr. Manmohan Singh so that he can offer it our Guru," said Subhash Chopra, a DPCC member.

Chopra also commented on the issue of Navjot Singh Sidhu not getting clearance from the government to visit Pakistan for Kartarpur Corridor, saying, "There should not be any controversy on ones' faith."

" I do not know why there is a controversy. Sidhu is the son of our Guru. Does any son need permission to visit the holy shrine? There should not be any controversy on his faith," he said.

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

