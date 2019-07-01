Representative image
Representative image

Delhi: First phase of review meeting of BJP's membership committee ends

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:28 IST

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The first phase of the review meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chaired by President of BJP membership committee, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ended on Monday.
The second phase of the meeting is scheduled for later today.
Chouhan was appointed the committee's convenor earlier in June by party President Amit Shah. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:46 IST

UGC launches STRIDE scheme with view to boost research culture...

New Delhi [India], July 01 (ANI): University Grants Commission on Monday launched STRIDE scheme aimed at strengthening research culture and innovation in universities and colleges of the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:30 IST

LS passes Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to extend the period for reconstitution of the council from existing period of one year to two years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:26 IST

AP: YSRCP, TDP complain to DGP, accuse each other of indulging...

Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Party leaders from both- YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) met Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang here and accused each other of indulging in violence in places across Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:21 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: ABVP protests against implementation of...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 01 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Monday held a protest in Thiruvananthapuram against Kerala government's decision to implement recommendations of the Khader Committee report.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:17 IST

Congress CMs meet Rahul, urge him to lead party

New Delhi [India], July 01 (ANI): Congress Chief Ministers on Monday met party President Rahul Gandhi and urged him not to insist on his stepping down from the post and gave him a carte blanche on revamp in the party in the wake of debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:09 IST

Municipal body issues notice to TDP for illegal constructions in...

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Town Planning wing of Greater Vishakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has issued a notice to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for illegally carrying out construction works in the party's local office here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:06 IST

Magisterial probe ordered into Shimla school bus accident

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The state government on Monday ordered a magisterial probe into the school bus accident in Shimla, which left three people dead. The inquiry would be conducted by the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Shimla.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:04 IST

Kailash Vijayavargiya clears air over viral picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Clearing the air over his viral picture, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said that he was only telling the officer that his shoes have been ripped off because of running from pillar to post in the Municipal Corporation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:56 IST

Andhra Pradesh: P Basant Kumar appointed Joint Executive Officer of TTD

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued an order appointing P Basant Kumar, IAS, as the new Joint Executive Officer (JEO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:53 IST

Siddaramaiah calls emergency CLP meet after 2 MLAs quit Assembly

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah called an emergency meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at his residence on Monday after two party MLAs resigned from the state Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:45 IST

Lok Sabha passes Central Educational Institutions (Reservations...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019 which aims to ensure reservations in teaching positions for people from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), socially and educationally backward c

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:41 IST

C'garh launches unique initiative to tackle the menace of malnutrition

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The state government has launched a unique initiative aimed at eliminating the menace of malnutrition by identifying malnourished children, pregnant women, and young girls and providing them with a nutrient-rich diet on a daily basis.

Read More
iocl