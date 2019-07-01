New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The first phase of the review meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chaired by President of BJP membership committee, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ended on Monday.
The second phase of the meeting is scheduled for later today.
Chouhan was appointed the committee's convenor earlier in June by party President Amit Shah. (ANI)
Delhi: First phase of review meeting of BJP's membership committee ends
ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:28 IST
New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The first phase of the review meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chaired by President of BJP membership committee, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ended on Monday.