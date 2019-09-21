Delhi: Further arguments on Shivakumar's bail plea resume in court

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Further arguments on the bail plea of jailed Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar resumed on Saturday in Rouse Avenue Court here.

Senior Advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Dayan Krishnan are appearing for Shivakumar.

The court on Thursday posted further arguments on Shivakumar's bail plea to September 21.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar partially heard the arguments in the case on Friday.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Natraj had said that Shivakumar had made a transaction of Rs 2 crore by cash. "Total credit in two of his accounts is Rs 161 crore. Prima facie, they have projected Rs 80 crore in the name of the daughter, borrowing is also of a substantial amount," he had told the court.

A Delhi court had on Tuesday sent Shivakumar to judicial custody till October 1. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 and has been in its custody since then.

The money laundering case was registered by the ED against Shivakumar in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department.

The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to the Congress leader.

The department had stated that it came across as money laundering and hawala operations involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru. (ANI)

