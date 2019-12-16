Delhi government has shown interest in Disha Act: AP Assembly Speaker

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has said that the Delhi government has shown interest in the state's recently passed Disha Act which enables death penalty for rape and reduces the judgement period in such matter to 21 working days.

Sitaram, while addressing the Assembly, said that Delhi government has also sought a copy of the Act.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly recently passed two Disha Bills, which enable death penalty for rape besides taking stringent action for crimes on women by setting up of special courts to deal with such offences.

The Bill reduces the judgement period to 21 working days with the investigation being completed in seven days and trail closing in 14 days, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had said in an official statement after the Bill was passed.

The Bill was introduced and passed in the Assembly after massive public outburst across the country over the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in the outskirts of Hyderabad last month. (ANI)

