Delhi government should work in harmony with Centre: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the Delhi government should work harmoniously with the BJP-led Central government and the municipal corporations for the development of the national capital.

"In a number of combination locks, there are three-tiers. If the numbers are matched correctly, then the lock will open. In the same way, the Central government is at the top-tier and the municipal corporations are at the lower level. But, Delhi government should get its number right in order to open the lock," Sitharaman said at the 'Cooperative Group Housing Society Maha Sammelan' here.

"Hence, by blaming both of us and saying you are not letting us work, those who are saying such things is not correct. This is wrong," she said in a veiled reference to the AAP government.

Underlining that developing waterfronts brings a different dimension to urban living, Sitharaman accused the Delhi government of not being concerned about the rejuvenation and cleaning of Yamuna river.

"In Delhi, nothing is happening even after making so many efforts in cleaning the Yamuna river. The Delhi government does not have any connection with it," she said.

The Union Minister said that one of the major issues in urban living is housing.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi said even before the Budget that there should be affordable housing for everyone by 2022. When we celebrate 75 years of Independence, there should be a roof over everyone's head," stressed Sitharaman.

Taking on the Congress for questioning the Union Budget 2019-20, Sitharaman said the BJP gave a befitting reply to the opposition party.

"The Congress raised questions over the Budget in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that how we are going to achieve such numbers. But, we gave a befitting reply point by point without getting arrogant," she said.

She said that it was becoming difficult for the Congress to level allegations against the "suit-boot ki sarkar" (pro-rich government) and added that BJP is a people-friendly government.

Sitharaman underlined that the Central government will work closely with the housing societies in Delhi to iron out the issues faced by them. (ANI)