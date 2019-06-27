Delhi govt approves rehabilitation programme for 'manual scavengers'

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal of one-time cash assistance of Rs 40,000 to persons identified as "manual scavengers" under the rehabilitation programme of the Social Welfare Department.

"The Cabinet approved the proposal of the Social Welfare Department for the Rehabilitation programme to persons identified as Manual Scavengers in Delhi government under the provisions of the 'Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013" (MS Act, 2013)," said a release of the Chief Minister's Office.

Along with one-time cash assistance of Rs 40,000 to identified manual scavenger, loans for projects of Rs 15 lakh on concessional rates of interest and credit linked back-end capital subsidy up to Rs 3,25,000 will be provided under the programme.

The programme also includes skill development training up to two years for manual scavengers with a stipend of Rs 3,000 per month.

"45 manual scavengers had been identified in three districts Shahdra, North-East and East," the release read. (ANI)

