Delhi govt declares two-day state mourning over Sheila Dikshit's demise

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. She was 81.

Informing about the decision, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: "Delhi government has decided to declare two-day state mourning over the demise of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit."

Condoling the death of senior Congress leader, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Just now got to know about extremely terrible news about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit ji. It's a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace."

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) media secretary Naresh Kumar in a statement said: "We regret to inform you about the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister and president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Sheila Dikshit."

"Her cremation will be held at Nigambodh Ghat on July 21. Her mortal remains will be kept for the people to pay their homage at her residence in New Delhi from 6 pm today (Saturday), July 20 to 11.30 am tomorrow, July 21," said Kumar. (ANI)

