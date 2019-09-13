Delhi govt has right to take decisions: Gadkari on Odd-Even scheme

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said to curb pollution in Delhi both Centre and the state governments have taken steps and it is the right of Delhi government to take decisions in this regard.

Gadkari was talking to ANI over the Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme announced by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government earlier today.

"Delhi government has the right to take decisions, we do not have any objection. I have faith that pollution levels in Delhi will decrease in the coming time. Both Delhi and Central governments are working towards it. We do not oppose if the Delhi government wants to take some steps in that direction," Gadkari said.

Earlier today, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party termed Kejriwal's decision to implement traffic rationing odd-even rule as a "political stunt" aimed at "fooling people".

Delhi unit president of the party Manoj Tiwari linked the AAP government's decision and the upcoming elections in the national capital.

Another BJP lawmaker, Meenakshi Lekhi, also criticised the AAP dispensation over the odd-even scheme and asked for an audit of funds spent on its implementation.

Vijay Goel, a senior leader of the BJP, also lashed out at the Kejriwal-led government and said they have made a mockery of governance.

Earlier today, Kejriwal announced the scheme which will be implemented in the national capital after Diwali, from November 4 to 15. (ANI)

