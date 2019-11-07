Delhi govt not serious about air pollution: BJP's Vijay Goel

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Thursday targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the rising menace of air pollution in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Delhi government is not serious about air pollution. They have not done anything to reduce it. They can't even tell what work they have done so far to combat it. Today, a report has come that stubble burning is responsible only for 10 per cent of pollution, then what about the remaining 90 per cent."

"They have exempted two-wheeler vehicles which were the major cause of pollution in Delhi. They are doing politics over the Odd-Even Scheme," he added.

Meanwhile, Goel with other leaders rode bicycle to Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Manish Sisodia's residence to offer him a stubble bunch, today.

The Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the odd-even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019, stating that the smog from the nearby states due to the burning of crop residue is the major cause of pollution in the region.

Many farmers in Haryana and Punjab burn crop residue after harvesting paddy in the autumn season in order to clear the fields for summer harvest. Smoke from these leads to a spike in the air pollution levels. (ANI)

