Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Delhi Govt to set up 'Sports University'

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that his government will set up a 'Sports University' in the national capital.
Elaborating, Kejriwal stated, "Earlier the sportspersons used to feel insecure about their future but under this university, they will be able to devote all of their time to sports. They will get graduate degrees in different sports like cricket, hockey, football and so on."
"Through their degree, they will be able to apply for any government job which has graduation as the eligibility criteria. They will be able to give exams like civil services," he added.
The University, Kejriwal said, would also cater to those sportspersons who struggle all their life for employment after they fail to get the desired success in their field.
"This will give dignity to sportspersons," Kejriwal said.
Kejriwal further stated that the bill for the same has been passed by the cabinet and will now be sent to the Lieutenant-Governor for his approval. The Delhi government aims to pass the bill in the winter session.
The sports university will award graduation degrees, post-graduation degrees and doctorates in different sports.
Also present at the press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that the government has identified a 90-acre land in Mundka area of Delhi for the university.
"Today, the anxiety in the mind of all those sportspersons who want to make their name and bring laurels to the country in their respective sports will go away. Now, their sport will be their subject of higher studies," Sisodia said.
Kejriwal and Sisodia also revealed that the government will only appoint a sportsperson as the vice-chancellor of the university. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:58 IST

Sanjay Nirupam threatens to quit Congress

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday threatened to quit the Congress and announced that he will not campaign for the party ahead of ensuing state polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:57 IST

Maharashtra: Ex-encounter specialist files nomination as Shiv...

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Mumbai Police's ex-encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma on Thursday led a rally here before filing his nomination as Shiv Sena's candidate from the Nalasopara Assembly seat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:54 IST

Ghaziabad railway station put on high alert

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Ghaziabad railway station on Thursday was put on high alert after the Intelligence Bureau issued intel regarding a possible terror strike.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:51 IST

NC leaders seek J-K Governor's permission to meet Farooq, Omar

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The leaders of National Conference (NC) on Thursday wrote a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik requesting him to allow them to visit Srinagar to meet both their party leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:47 IST

Maharashtra: BJP MLA dresses up as 'Potraj' to protest against...

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Sudhakar Bhalerao, the BJP sitting MLA from Udgir here dressed up as an avatar of Lord Vishnu -- Potraj -- on Thursday to showcase his displeasure with the party on not being given a ticket for the upcoming polls in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:46 IST

Centre committed to overall welfare of senior citizens: Union...

New Delhi (India) Oct 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot said on Thursday that the Central government was committed to the overall welfare of senior citizens.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:43 IST

Mumbai Police arrest two HDIL directors in PMC bank case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) Directors Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhwan. They are accused of loan default in connection with Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:41 IST

Rajnath Singh to visit France on Dussehra to receive Rafale, may...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit France to receive Rafale fighter jets on October 8- The Air Force Day and Dussehra. Though the planes would officially be inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) with the Defence Minister's visit, they would start arriving i

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:25 IST

Maharashtra: BJP State President Chandrakant Patil files...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil on Thursday filed his nomination for Kothrud constituency in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:15 IST

Will not go for opening of Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan, says Amarinder

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will not go to Pakistan for the opening of Kartarpur corridor and indicated that former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh will also not attend the event.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:05 IST

Shahjahanpur case: Swami Chinmayanand sent to judicial custody...

Shahjahanpur [Uttar Pradesh], Oct 3 (ANI): Swami Chinmayanand, who is accused of raping a law student, was sent to judicial custody till October 16 by a local court here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:02 IST

Happy every party including BJP celebrating 150th birth...

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said he is happy that 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is celebrated by all parties including the BJP even though its ideologies are fundamentally different to that of the Father of the

Read More
iocl