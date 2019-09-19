Delhi: Group of Ministers meeting on Air India disinvestment commences

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A Group of Ministers meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs on disinvestment of Air India commenced on Thursday. The meeting is being chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present at the meeting.

In June this year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri reiterated that the Centre was committed to disinvestment of the national carrier.

In 2017, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had in-principle approved the consideration for strategic disinvestment of Air India and its five subsidiaries.

An Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) was constituted by CCEA to guide the process on of strategic disinvestment. (ANI)

