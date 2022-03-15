Delhi HC directs Sharad Yadav to vacate government bungalow in Lutyen's Zone

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the disqualified Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sharad Yadav to vacate the Government bungalow in the Lutyen's Zone.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla directed Sharad Yadav to vacate the bungalow within 15 days. The bench observed that four years have passed since Sharad Yadav was disqualified and there is no justification for him to retain the government accommodation.



The bench refused to continue the interim order passed by a single judge on December 15, 2017, allowing Yadav to avail of the official perks and facilities of an MP including the use of his official accommodation at Tughlak Road till the petition is decided. The Supreme Court had modified the order saying Yadav will not be entitled to Salary and other benefits.

The High Court gave direction to Yadav disposing of the application moved by the Centre seeking to lift the stay on the vacation of the government bungalow as he was disqualified as Rajya Sabha MP in 2017 Yadav for attending a rally of opposition.

Sharad Yadav had challenged his disqualification on various grounds. He contended that he was not given the opportunity to be heard by Rajya Sabha Chairman before passing the said order. His disqualification was sought by Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, leader of Janata Dal (United) in Rajya Sabha on the ground that Yadav and Ali Anwar had attended a rally organized by opposition parties in Patna and it was a violation of party directives. (ANI)

