Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking fixing minimum qualification, maximum age to contest elections

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to fix the minimum qualification and maximum age required to contest the elections in the country.

A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel while dismissing the petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay observed that it is not the court's prerogative and is the discretion of the parliament to fix the limit.

"Graduation is not a yardstick of wisdom. It all depends upon the vibrancy of a person and his enthusiastic approach towards the work," the court said.

The court also submitted that it is impossible to impose the age limit as "some persons are younger at advanced age and some are older at young age."

Upadhyay in his petition sought a direction to the Law Commission to prepare a report on the issue of minimum qualification and maximum age limit. It also demanded a direction to be issued to the Election Commission to implement it. (ANI)

