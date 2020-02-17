Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt and police on Jamia student's plea seeking compensation

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Centre, Delhi Police, and Delhi government on petition by a student Shayyan Mujeeb seeking compensation of Rs 2 crore for injuries which he sustained during the December 15 incident in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University.

Mujeeb said that he was sitting in the library, was severely injured and spent Rs 2.5 Lakhs as his both legs were fractured.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked Centre, Delhi police, Delhi government to file a response on the petition. The bench said that some proof is required to make a claim and nothing can be done on the basis of an affidavit. Mujeeb's lawyer Nabila Hasan told the court that the student was studying in the library and there is CCTV footage of the library.

Meanwhile, after a CCTV footage showing police personnel assaulting students inside Jamia Millia Islamia library on December 15 last year surfaced on social media, the varsity administration on Sunday said that it did not release the video.

In the CCTV footage, policemen in riot gear are seen barging into the library and beating students with batons.



On December 15 last year, Delhi Police had thrown teargas shells inside the campus. The action followed a day of protests where some protesters -- Jamia has maintained these were outsiders and not students -- set buses and vehicles ablaze in some parts of South Delhi.

Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said the police have taken cognizance of the video and will investigate it. (ANI)

