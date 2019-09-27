Delhi High Court (File photo/ANI)
Delhi High Court (File photo/ANI)

Delhi HC reserves order on Chidambaram's bail plea in INX Media case

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday reserved the order on Former Union Minister P Chidambaram's bail plea in the INX Media case.
Justice Suresh Kumar Kait reserved the order after the lawyers from both sides concluded their arguments.
Appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta stated, "The accused are alleging victimization, but the record speaks for itself. If records make it a case, then we can't say anything. A serious case has been made out, look at the gravity of the offence."
Solicitor-General further stated that Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea met him and the visitors' register was destroyed.
"They (Indrani and Peter) had used the hotel vehicle to travel to Chidambaram's place, we have the evidence related to this," he stated.
Appearing for P Chidambaram, Senior advocate Kapil Sibal denied the allegations and stated, "Hundreds of delegations call on the Finance Minister. I have no recollection of an INX Media delegation calling on me."
"Only the Visitors diary can confirm the fact. I certainly remember that I never met Indrani Mukerjea," Sibal added.
Tushar Mehta further stated, "More serious question is the illegal gratification received and sufficient evidence has come on record that the petitioner is using his position to influence the witness. Indrani is not the only one who has given a statement. A strategy in advance was created to give way to this criminal conspiracy."
"Corruption is an offence against society and gravity has to be examined considering various facts, such offences are committed with full planning and unmindful of the damages caused to the national economy and national interest," Mehta added.
Opposing the claims of Solicitor-General on the circular relating to the details of the deal between INX media and its foreign counterpart, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal stated that the money came in according to the guidelines.
The Solicitor General has submitted that the former union minister was non-cooperative during the investigation.
"He was confronted with all material available on record, however, he remained evasive on all questions and considering the gravity of the offence and non-cooperative acts of P Chidambaram, there are compelling reasons for the CBI to be cautious about the possibility of flight risk of P Chidambaram," the Solicitor-General submitted.
Chidambaram was the Finance Minister when the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) gave Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) clearance to INX Media in 2007. He is facing probe by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in granting clearance to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore. (ANI)

