Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns murder of UP Bar Council president

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Friday condemned the murder of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darwesh Singh Yadav.

"We stand solidly in support of our brothers and sisters of the Uttar Pradesh Bar in this tragic hour and share their grief," DHCBA Secretary Abhijat said.

The association also conveyed its condolences to the members of the bereaved family and also to the entire legal fraternity.

The DHCBA appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the case expeditiously to ensure the severest punishment is awarded to the guilty persons.

Yadav had been elected as Uttar Pradesh Bar Council President on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Yadav was sitting in a lawyer's chamber at the Agra Civil Courts her aide Manish Sharma came in and shot her dead. He pumped three bullets into Yadav's head and chest and then shot himself in the head too.

Sharma was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in a critical condition where he succumbed later.

Following the incident, the state government has upgraded security arrangements in all courts. (ANI)

