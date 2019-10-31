Delhi: Home Minister Shah hails Sardar Patel for his contribution in unifying India

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for his contribution in unifying India after independence and said that the country would not be in present shape if not for Patel's efforts.

Speaking at the inauguration of Delhi Police's new headquarters, Shah credited Patel with changing the soul of administration during his tenure as the first Home Minister of India.

"India would not be in its present shape had Vallabhbhai Patel were not there. If we are seeing a united India, it is because of him. British had left Indian in more than 550 pieces that he united," the Home Minister said.

He also outlined the Central government's focus over internal security and said that internal security is Narendra Modi government's topmost priority.

"I believe that the youth will know more about the country as they know more about Vallabhbhai Patel," Shah said.

Shah's comments on Patel coincide with the later's birth anniversary, celebrated as National Unity Day in the country. (ANI)