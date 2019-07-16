Delhi: Kailash Gahlot appointed as new environment minister

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Kailash Gahlot, a minister in the Delhi government, was given the additional portfolio of Environment, Forest and Wildlife after a minor reshuffle in the Arvind Kejriwal government on July 13.

"Consequent upon the allocation of the aforesaid portfolio to Kailash Gahlot, Minister, the portfolio of Environment, Forest and Wild Life earlier allocated to Imran Hussain, Minister, stands withdrawn," read the official notification.

The decision was taken by Lt Governor Anil Baijal in consultation with Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Imran Hussain will now be holding only two portfolios- Food and Supply and Election.

After the reshuffle, Gahlot will now be dealing with five portfolios- Administrative Reforms; Information & Technology; Law, Justice & Legislative Affairs; Transport; Revenue; and Environment, Forest & Wildlife. (ANI)