Delhi: Kejriwal to stay in touch with people, AAP volunteers through 'AK App'

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched his own mobile application titled 'AK App' to stay in touch with the people of the city and AAP volunteers.

Launching the application, Kejriwal said that his government would "share the truth" to the people "whenever there is an attempt to spread false propaganda against us."

"I am pleased to launch the AK App to stay directly in touch wid u Latest news abt AAP & what makes Delhi Model of governance so impactful. Whenever there's an attempt to spread false propaganda against us, we'll share the truth thru the App," tweeted Kejriwal.

Through this application, citizens can get updates on development works and announcements, and have exclusive access to Kejriwal's public events.

The 'AK App', is available in both English and Hindi. (ANI)

