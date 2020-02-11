Delhi L-G congratulates Kejriwal for poll victory

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Tuesday extended greetings to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his party's astounding victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party for winning the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020," L-G tweeted.

Election results have been declared for 54 seats till 7:18 pm. The AAP has bagged 48 seats and BJP six. The Congress has failed to open its account so far. (ANI)

