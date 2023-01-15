Delhi L-G has no powers, has to function on advice of elected govt: Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Delhi MLA and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday levelled a series of allegations against Lt Governor VK Saxena amid the ongoing power tussle between the L-G and the Delhi government.

Speaking to reporters, the AAP spokesperson said that the L-G has no powers to stop any work undertaken by the government and can only give suggestions.

"The Delhi L-G has no power to stop or reject any developmental work. He will have to function according to the elected government. And if he doesn't agree with any decision of the government, he can only send it to the honourable President of India," said Bhardwaj.

He said that despite having no powers, the Delhi L-G has been continuously interfering in the works of the government.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with the Lieutenant Governor and showed him copies of all the laws and Supreme Court orders regarding the limitations of his powers," he added.

"However, the Delhi LG still says that I am supreme and terming the orders of the Supreme Court as mere advice," said Bhardwaj.



He said that only the elected government can give advice to the L-G and it is binding upon the Lt Governor to listen to that advice.

"However the L-G says that he won't abide by the constitution," alleged the AAP spokesperson.

Raising questions on the ability of Saxena to remain in the position Bhardwaj said, "This is very unfortunate. Can a person remain in the constitutional post of L-G who himself says that he won't abide by the constitution?"

Speaking about the unavailability of medicines in the Mohalla Clinics of Delhi, Bhardwaj said that some officers acting on their own will stopped the supply of medicines and salaries of the doctors in the Mohalla clinics.

Calling it a litmus test for Saxena, Bhardwaj said, "The Chief Minister has written a letter on this matter to the L-G, now it is upto the Governor to prove whether he is with the poor people of Delhi or not."

"If the L-G doesn't take any action on the officers responsible, the people of Delhi will automatically come to know who is behind those officers," he added.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that during his meeting with Saxena, he had cited various Supreme Court and High Court judgments but the Delhi L-G claimed that he has been referred to as the 'Administrator' and enjoys the supreme authority. (ANI)

