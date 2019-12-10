Delhi: Left parties protest against CAB in Parliament complex

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Left parties on Tuesday protested against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament complex.

They were demanded that religious discrimination should not be a basis of citizenship.

CPI (M) lawmaker PR Natarajan also was also one of the protesters. The agitated leaders were heard sloganeering and holding placards with slogans such as 'Stop Religious discrimination in citizenship' and 'Down with Citizenship Amendment Bill'.

According to sources, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday. The cut-off date for getting citizenship under the bill is December 31, 2014.

Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member House to pass the bill. (ANI)

