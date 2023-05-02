Delhi LG VK Saxena approves probe into irregularities in faculty recruitment by Pharmaceutical Science varsity

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday approved the proposal to forward complaints for inquiry into the alleged large-scale irregularities committed in the recruitment of faculty members by the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) in the year 2019, an official statement issued by the office of LG Delhi said.

"The Department of Training and Technical Education had received several complaints alleging that there was large-scale appointment scam, favouritism, and corruption involved in the faculty and staff appointments of the DPSRU, GNCTD. The complaints had started pouring in since 2020 alleging irregularities in the appointments for the post of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in the University for which the advertisements were issued in the media in February and July 2019," the official statement said.

"After obtaining relevant records from the university, the department through its vigilance branch conducted an examination and analysis of the recruitments concerning six candidates against whom the complaints were made. The vigilance branch in its findings stated that the concerned candidates either lacked experience for the posts or they submitted forged documents to meet the eligibility criteria," it added.

The Vigilance branch in its report mentioned that these irregularities are not possible without the active participation of the VC of DPSRU.

"The vigilance branch in its report stated that such large-scale irregularities in the appointment of faculties are not possible without the active connivance of the Vice Chancellor, DPSRU who acted as the Chairman of the Selection Committee. The Lieutenant Governor approved the proposal of the Chief Secretary for serving a notice of seven days to the DPSRU for inspection and inquiry in terms of Section 8 (3) of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University Act, 2008. The Lieutenant Governor is also the Chancellor of the DPRSU," it mentioned.



Delhi Government officials who examined and analyzed the files and reports of the vigilance department were of the view that this was a serious matter concerning alleged irregularities and illegalities in the recruitment process conducted by the DPSRU, it said.

"In this regard, Delhi Chief Secretary proposed to invoke Section 8 of the DPSRU Act for causing inspection/inquiry. Section 8 empowers the Chancellor (LG) to conduct an inspection/inquiry into the affairs of the University," an official statement said.

Earlier DPSRU had advertised 21 posts of faculty vide advertisement dated 23.02.2019 and subsequently the recruitment rules were amended by the university wherein the age limit for the post of Assistant Professor was enhanced from 35 to 40 years along with other changes.

After amendment of recruitment rules, the university issued another advertisement on 26.07.2019 for filling 52 posts of faculty including earlier notified 21 posts.

The Department stated that there is a possibility that recruitment rules were changed to accommodate/favour specific candidates as also alleged in complaints and therefore, it is imperative to scrutinize all cases of recruitment made in reference to the advertisement dated 26.07.2019, an official statement said. (ANI)

