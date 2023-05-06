Delhi: Man kills brother-in-law over personal dispute, nabbed

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested one person for allegedly stabbing his brother-in-law to death over some personal dispute.

The police said on Saturday that the arrest was made by the patrolling staff of Begumpur Police Station, Rohini, Delhi.

The accused has been identified as Pankaj alias Golu (30), who is a resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar, Delhi.

The bike used in committing the crime, and the blood-stained clothes were also recovered and seized, the police added.

DCP Rohini, Guriqbal Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that the crack team of Begumpur Police Station were deployed for patrolling duty in the area.



During the patrol, a suspicious person was found near Kali Mata Mandir towards Sector-32 road, where he was roaming on a motorcycle with blood-stained clothes.

As per the police, on being questioned, the suspect disclosed his name as 'Pankaj'. He initially tried to mislead the police by saying that he met an accident by falling from his bike, due to which he got these blood stains, however, he didn't sustain any severe injury.

On further questioning, the suspect claimed that the blood stains while he was working at his meat shop' However, he failed to give any satisfactory answer to the address of the shop and name of the owner, the police said.

During the further enquiry, Pankaj claimed that he used to have frequent arguments with his wife, after which his in-laws who reside two houses away from his house used to intervene. His brother-in-law, Vikash alias Akash used to come to his house, and abuse and beat the accused.

Pankaj decided to take revenge. On May 5, at 12: 15 pm, he took Vikas out for food and took him to the park near Nangloi Railway Station

Pankaj had brought a chopping knife with him and started stabbing Vikas. Once, Vikas' body stopped moving after multiple stabbings, Pankaj left the spot.

Upon reaching Nangloi Railway Station, he washed his blood-stained hands and tried to clean the blood on his clothes with water but suspecting people watching him, he ran away with his knife. After this, he was nabbed by the patrolling team, the police added. (ANI)

