Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be ready in six months: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates the third phase of Delhi-Meerut expressway. (Photo/ANI)
ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 22:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Monday that Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be ready for commuters within six months that will lead to a reduction in travel time by more than an hour and bring a significant reduction in pollution level.
"Ghazipur-Dasna section will be completed in next three months and the entire Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be ready for commuters within six months," Gadkari told reporters after inaugurating the third phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway.
He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.
The third phase from Dasna in Ghaziabad to Hapur is over 22-km long, with a civil cost of Rs 1,058 crore.
Gadkari said the Expressway will bring prosperity to the region and will help in decongesting the National Capital Region.
"It will also lead to reduction in travel time by more than an hour and bring significant reduction in pollution level. Highways and infrastructure projects are directly related to the development of an area," he said.
On the occasion, Gadkari also launched the use of plastic waste in National Highways construction at Delhi-Ghaziabad border.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is encouraging the use of waste plastic in highway construction, especially on National Highways within 50 km periphery of urban areas that have a population of 5 lakh or more.
VK Singh lauded the efforts of engineers and construction workers in completing a strong, wide and very useful road in such a short time.
"The government has embarked upon an ambitious infrastructure development plan for the NCR, which will change the development scenario of the entire area," he said.
The 82-kilometre long Delhi-Meerut Expressway connects Delhi with Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh. A sum of Rs 8346 crore is likely to be spent on the project.
The third phase from Dasna to Hapur in Ghaziabad is over 22 kilometre long. Its civil cost is Rs 1058 crore. This 6-lane section has 2+2 lane service roads on either sides, and a 4.68-kilometre long 6-lane elevated corridor at Pilkhuwa.
It has seven new bridges, a flyover at Hapur bypass, 11 vehicular underpasses, two pedestrian underpasses, two-foot overbridges, six major junctions and 105 minor junctions. (ANI)

