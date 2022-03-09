Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot given charge of women and child development dept

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot has been given the additional charge of the Women and Child Development Department.



The Department was earlier held by Rajendra Pal Gautam who has also the department of Social Welfare.

Notably, the reshuffling of the Women and Child Development department comes at a time when the Anganwadi workers and helpers have been protesting against the Delhi as well as the Central government under the banner of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union since January 31, demanding the honorarium of the Anganwadi workers to be hiked to Rs 25,000 and helpers to Rs 20,000. (ANI)

