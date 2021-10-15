Delhi: Navjot Singh Sidhu reaches Rahul Gandhi's residence

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu reached the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

The meeting of the two leaders came at a time when Sidhu's rebellious attitude towards the recently appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is quite visible.

Sidhu who is in the national capital, had also met Congress in-charge for Punjab Harish Rawat and party general secretary KC Venugopal on Thusday.

Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on September 28. He was reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab. But his resignation was not accepted by the party.

According to sources in the party, the high command is not happy with the resignation of Sidhu and no such meeting with central leadership happened after his resignation.

Sidhu, after his resignation, had said he will always stand by party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress as a minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts.

This came as a big blow to the Congress that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

Charanjeet Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab on September 20, days after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post of Punjab Chief Minister following months of infighting between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned as Chief Minister on September 18 and had told the media that the Congress leadership had let him down. He had also taken a dig at Sidhu over his resignation, saying he is not a stable man.

Sidhu was made PCC chief by Congress leadership in July to stem infighting in Punjab Congress ahead of next year's assembly polls but the party is now grappling with a fresh crisis. (ANI)