Delhi: NCP, Congress leaders to meet at Sharad Pawar's residence

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A meeting between the top leaders of NCP and Congress will be held on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.

The meeting will take place at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's resident at 6 Janpath in the national capital at 5 pm.

Speaking to ANI, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Today, there is a meeting of the Congress and NCP leaders at 6 Janpath in Sharad Pawar's residence."

In that meeting, leaders of both the parties from Maharashtra and Delhi will discuss the current political situation in Maharashtra.

"There is a presidential rule in Maharashtra. People and farmers are suffering. The administration has been collapsed. There should be an alternative government. There is a meeting between the two parties to find a solution," he said.

Speaking about the plan of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra, Malik said, "When Sena and BJP have taken a decision not to form the government, three parties have to come together to form the government. We have to take everyone into confidence before making a decision. A process is underway. Without Sena, there cannot be an alternative government."

Maharashtra came under President's Rule after all the parties failed to form a government in the state.



BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.



Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP only to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by Governor BS Koshyari.



The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday.



The Shiv Sena is now in parleys with the Congress and NCP to form a government in the state.



The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

